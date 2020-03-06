Maldron Hotel Portlaoise unveils stunning refurbishment and new facilities

The Maldron Hotel Portlaoise, located just off exit 17 of the M7, has unveiled a full refurbishment, including Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant, Club Vitae Leisure Centre, 12 meeting rooms and 90 upgraded superior guest bedrooms.

You can now enjoy the luxury of superior, executive or family bedrooms at the hotel. Family bedrooms are spacious and offer capacity for two adults and up to three kids sharing.

As a guest in the hotel, you will enjoy full complimentary access to Club Vitae’s Leisure centre with its 20-metre pool and kids pool, sauna, steam room Jacuzzi and gym.

The hotel has stunning facilities for kids, including the Crafty Kids Club, which opens during school holidays and is complimentary for children up to the age of 12.

Activities at the Crafty Kids Club include colour and crafts, kids games and movie nights with popcorn. Parents can sit back and relax from 6.30pm-8pm each evening as Crafty Kids Club is fully supervised. Kids under four can take part too but will need to be supervised by an adult. Crafty Kids Easter camp is running from Saturday, April 4 to Saturday, April 18, inclusive.

The Crafty Kids Club at the Maldron

The Maldron in Portlaoise also has a great Easter Family Offer where kids stay and eat breakfast FREE. Book before March 10 for the best rate. This package is available from €89BB and you can book it HERE.

Grain & Grill Restaurant

The hotel's refurbishment includes the newly branded Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant which has become a favourite among locals and guests with its contemporary décor and friendly atmosphere. It's the perfect venue for you to enjoy a leisurely breakfast, lunch or evening meal. Find out more about Grain & Grill Restaurant HERE.

Breakfast is served from 7am to 10 am Monday to Friday and from 8am to 11am on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays. The Maldron Vitality breakfast range offers you the chance to enjoy a healthy start to the day with granola pots, cold meats and cheeses, home-baked bread, cereals, the traditional fry and delicious pastries all enjoyed with freshly brewed coffee or tea and a complimentary newspaper. Breakfast is available from €10pp.

Carvery lunch is served 7 days a week Monday – Friday 12.30- 3pm and 12.30 -3.30pm on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays. Enjoy a range of healthy options including full carvery, sandwiches or salads. The choice is yours. The kids menu is available, main course €5.95 or a main course and dessert €6.95 for kids up to the age of 12.

The Early Bird menu at Grain & Grill is served seven days a week from 5.30pm to 8pm. Enjoy a 2-course early bird for €19.95pp or a 3 course for €22.95pp. The Kids Menu is also available €10.95 for a 2-course meal and a drink. The cinema meal deal in conjunction with Odeon cinemas is proving very popular with locals. You can enjoy a 2-course meal + ticket valid in any Odeon cinema for €22.95 per person.

View the Early Bird Menu HERE

View the A La Carte Menu HERE

Club Vitae Leisure Centre

Club Vitae at the Maldron Hotel Portlaoise is a state-of-the-art leisure centre where members can enjoy full use of the gym, 20m swimming pool, sauna, steam room & Jacuzzi.

Club Vitae offers the following facilities:



- 20 Meter Pool and dedicated children’s pool

- Jacuzzi, Sauna and Steam Room

- State of the Art gym with over 20 pieces of cardiovascular equipment

- Resistance and Free Weights Area

- Stretch and Abs Area

- TRX

- Aerobics Studio

- Wide range of Group exercise Classes including Aqua Aerobics, Kettlebells, Spinning and many more

- Group and Individual Swim Lessons

- Kids Swimming Lessons

- Natural Daylight and Fully Air Conditioned

- Student Memberships

- Free Car Parking and WI-FI

- ALKen Beauty Clinic (057) 8695933 www.alken.ie

- Contact Club Vitae 057 8695960 www.clubvitae.com/portlaoise

ALKen Beauty Clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10.00am to 6.00pm. Should you require a Sunday appointment, advanced booking required with a minimum of 4 people (057) 8695933.

Meeting Rooms

The newly refurbished meeting facilities offer natural daylight, air-conditioned rooms, built-in AV equipment as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

The central location of the meeting room facilities in the Maldron Hotel Portlaoise makes this hotel the most convenient conference and meeting venue in the midlands. The hotel offers facilities suitable for business meetings, group meetings, training courses and exhibitions.

Specialising in small to medium-sized meetings from one-to-one interviews to theatre-style for up to 100 delegates, our staff will ensure that all your meeting requirements are catered for. The ideal location just off the M7 motorway allows for ease of access with complimentary parking, helping you to avoid heavy traffic delays in town traffic.

Room hire is offered for all occasions and events including private parties, birthdays, communions, confirmations and anniversaries.

Find out more about the meeting and event rooms at the Maldron HERE.

Contact The Maldron

General Manager – Adrian Foy

Email: afoy@maldronhotels.com

Mobile: 085 8764414

Sales & Marketing Manager

Lisa Sinnott

Email: lsinnott@maldronhotels.com

Club Vitae Manager

Dawn O Rourke

Email dorourke@clubvitae.com

Reservations:

Email: res.portlaoise@maldronhotels. com

(057) 8695900

Find out more: www.maldronhotelportlaoise.com.

Charity Work at the Maldron

The Dalata Hotel Group, which comprises the Maldron and Clayton hotel brand, is also committed to giving back to the community. The group has been in partnership with Crumlin Children’s Hospital since 2016. To date the group have raised €1.2 million in vitally needed funds.

Maldron Hotel Portlaoise has made a significant contribution to this. To date, Maldron Portlaoise had raised over €40,000 through various events, all of which goes directly to CMRF.

Their events range from their annual spinathon in Laois Shopping Centre to their annual staff pumpkin carving competition.

There is something for everyone and the staff are always happy to have volunteers participate in these events.

Their most recent event, a sponsored swim, was held on Sunday, February 23 in Club Vitae. Over 60 swimmers took part – a mix of kids and adults and it was a wonderful, fun-filled day. At the time of writing, this event had raised over €4,300.