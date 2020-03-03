Birr school turns on the style to claim Leinster hurling title

St. Brendan's Community School's senior hurlers became the Leinster College's Senior 'B' Hurling champions on Tuesday, March 3.

The Birr school took the title at the expense of Dublin rivals, Ardcoil Rís, in a sunny Kilkenny with the likes of Luke Nolan, John Coughlan and Luke Carey all getting on the scoresheet.

St. Brendan's started well and were 0-5 to 0-2 in front before the 20-minute mark. Nolan, Coughlan and Niall Lyons were among the early scorers.

The Dublin outfit hit two quick scores before the 22nd minute but Birr finished out the half well to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

They extended their lead to four points inside the first ten minutes of the second period but once again Ardscoil Rís rallied. They brought it back to 0-11 to 0-9 on the 49-minute mark.

Once again, the final purple patch of the half belonged to Birr with the two Lukes, Nolan and Carey tagging on scores to seal a 0-14 to 0-9 win.