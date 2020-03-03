Second installment of Colin Dunne 5k run set for Mucklagh this Sunday

The countdown is very much on for the second Colin Dunne 5k run, a family-friendly event to remember the popular local man, which will take place in Mucklagh on Sunday, March 8.



The event occurs close to the 11th anniversary of his untimely death. The 5k run, while billed as family-friendly, will also appeal to the serious runner, with a generous prize fund on a par with similar races.



The event is a very fitting and appropriate one for Colin’s parents Tom and Bernie, the Dunne family, life-long friends and members of the local Shamrocks GAA club to remember Colin.



Colin Dunne died just 5 kilometres from the finish line while competing in the Barcelona Marathon in 2009, when he was aged just 27.



He was a national school teacher in Killeigh and senior hurler and footballer with his home club, Shamrocks. This year will be the first time that Tom and Bernie Dunne will be able to attend the event, as last year they were at the Barcelona Marathon to attend a 10th anniversary commemoration for Colin.



Tom Dunne previously expressed his family’s gratitude to those who are staging the 5k event in Mucklagh. He said it was very fitting to host a run in the local community, particularly as this was something which Colin loved.



“We are very happy it is being hosted by the school and local community,” he said. It was great to see such support for the event from local people, he added. We love to see his name being kept alive,” Mr Dunne said. He said the Shamrocks GAA Colin Dunne Golf Classic is something they look forward to every year.



At the launch of the inaugural event last year, Mr Dunne hoped the 5k event in Mucklagh would become an annual one which they will be able to attend each year. Chairperson of St Colman’s NS Parents Association, Olivia Holton said they were delighted to be associated with the event, again this year. “We were very encouraged by the level of support we received from the local community and beyond last year,” she said.



“We would encourage everyone to register online in advance of the event,” she said. This can be done by logging on to www.popupraces.ie



Around 400 people registered for the hugely successful event last year, and already the level of interest in the event is high for 2020.



Organising committee member Siobhan Stewart said the goodwill already shown toward the event is very encouraging.

“It is great to see the community come together to remember Colin. It is a great way to keep Colin’s memory alive and to involve his family and friends, and the members of Shamrocks GAA Club who have been very supportive,” she said.

Registration is also available on the day in Mucklagh Community Centre from 12.30 pm with prize-giving and refreshments afterwards.



Local business Critical Healthcare Ltd and the Irish Farmers Journal are the title sponsors for the event, with a large number of local sponsors also secured.



The event is being organised in aid of the school’s Autism Unit by St Colman’s NS Parents Association. Sponsorship packages are still available – anyone interested can contact Olivia Holton on 087 4118042.



Details of this year's race were announced on Monday night at a press launch at the school. Along with organisers of the race, Colin’s parents Tom and Bernie were present along with title sponsors, Critical Healthcare Ltd, represented by owner John Lloyd, his wife Iracema and their daughter Grace.