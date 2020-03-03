Offaly GAA Championship draws to be made tonight

The draws for the adult Offaly GAA championships wil be made tonight at the March meeting of the Offaly County board.

It promises to be a busy and interesting night with all clubs learning their fate for the 2020 championships.

Draws will be made in Senior 'A and 'B' football along with the Intermediate, Junior 'A', Junior 'B' and Junior 'C' grades. The U20 football championship is due to start on the 14th of April and the draw for that championship, which is on a knockout basis, will also be made.

While there is no draw as such for Senior 'A' and 'B' hurling and Intermediate hurling as they are one group of eight, clubs will be hoping to find out the order of games especially wiht the championships starting at the end of the month.

There is expectation that their will be two groups in both Junior 'A and 'B' hurling and those draws will also be made.

Stay tuned to the Offaly Express website tonight for details of the draw.