Offaly County Council engineers to visit libraries and schools

Offaly County Council is bringing the future of engineering to Offaly during Engineers Week taking place this week.

"Our engineers are looking forward to visiting a number of schools and our libraries during the week to promote engineering," they said.

The week also highlights how a career in engineering is accessible to all those who have an interest in the sector.

"There are many misconceptions about the ‘type of person’ who should pursue engineering and during Engineers Week we can show people that the world of engineering is open to everyone - girls, boys, creative thinkers, curious minds, problem-solvers and leaders," according to Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland.

Keep an eye out for events in your locality this week.