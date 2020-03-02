Offaly man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A man has pleaded guilty at Tullamore Circuit Court to possession of child pornography.

Patrick O'Leary, 29, and with an address at Thomastown, Rath, Birr, Co Offaly, admitted possessing the pornography between August 8, 2015 and November 26, 2015 at his address.

Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned sentence to June 10 next.

On the application of defence counsel Rory Hanniffy, Judge Johnson also extended the accused's legal aid to cover the cost of a psychological report.