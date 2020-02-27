REVEALED: The best restaurants in Offaly chosen at Irish Restaurant Awards

The Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel tonight where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.

All of the Offaly winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday 18th May, 2020.

The Offaly winners were as follows:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Offaly - The Blue Apron Restaurant

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Offaly - Kenan Pehlivan of The Blue Apron Restaurant

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin - Offaly - Conway & Co

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services - Offaly - Paula Moran-Tahraoui of Sirocco's

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite - Offaly - Slí Dala Restaurant at Kinnitty Castle

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers - Offaly - Lana Asian Street Food Tullamore

Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon - Offaly - Hennessy's

Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy - Offaly - The Foxy Bean

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime - Offaly – The Chestnut

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum - Offaly - Spinners on Castle Street

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino - Offaly - Shishir

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera - Offaly - Woodfield Café

Best Kids Size Me - Offaly - The King Oak

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times - Offaly - Margaret Deverell of Hereford & More

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm - Offaly - Woodfield Café

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat - Offaly - The Brewery Tap

Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the awards early this evening, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said; “Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.

"Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry”.

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Best Customer Service, Best Café, Best Gastro Pub, Best ‘Free From’, Best Casual Dining, Best World Cuisine, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Kids Size Me, Local Food Hero, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Best Newcomer.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland would like to extend a huge thank you to our sponsors of this year's Irish Restaurant Awards: The Irish Times, Tindal Wine Merchants, BWG Foodservice, Elavon, Dolmen Insurance Brokers, Frylite, Just Eat, Jameson Ginger & Lime, Monin, Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino, Peroni Libera, Illy, Gilbeys with Bibendum, AIB Merchant Services and Manor Farm.