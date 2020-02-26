First responder kit stolen from Offaly community

The Birr Community Responder Group are appealing to the public for information after a responder kit was stolen in the town on Tuesday night, February 25.

The kit is used by responders on emergency calls and was taken from a premises in Birr.

"While the contents may not seem important to people, they are for an emergency call, thankfully the defibrillator that was in it was not taken but left on the floor of the premises.

"The bag is marked with a sticker, BCRG03, and the resuscitation kit contained razors, gloves, face cloth, pocket face mask, leatherman shears, hand hygiene cleaner, blanket, Disprin and a foil blanket," the group said.

"Please if anyone finds this discarded anywhere, contact Birr Garda Station," they concluded.