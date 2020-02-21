Offaly tourism boost as €500,000 invested in outdoor amenities

Offaly tourism received a boost today with the announcement of €540,000 in funding for three Offaly projects.

The funding comes under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, a joint venture betweeen The Department of Rural and Community Development and Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority.

The main Offaly beneficiary is the planned greenway from Ballycommon to Kilbeggan, linking the Royal Canal greenway to the Grand Canal, bringing the greenway from Odlum's Bridge to the Silver River Aqueduct.

The €313,280 works will involve the upgrading of the existing disused towpath along the canal to a high-quality shared cycle way and footway.

Other Offaly projects include €152,360 for an improved walking trail, with benches and signage, at Derryounce Lakes and Trails, near Portarlington and a further €72,000 for an extension of the existing link path on the Clara Bog at New Road, Erry.

The news has been broadly welcomed by Offaly Tourism and public representatives.