Time and date confirmed for Offaly clubs' All Ireland Camogie final

The AIB All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Club Championships Finals return to Croke Park on Sunday 1st March 2020. The highly anticipated double-header sees Galway’s Sarsfields take on current All-Ireland champions Slaughtneil of Derry in the Senior Final, while Waterford’s Gailltír will face St. Rynagh’s of Offaly in the Intermediate Final.

An exhilarating afternoon of action is in store at the Jones’ Road venue as the four teams go head-to-head to be crowned #TheToughest team of all.

Offaly's St Rynagh's will be out to avenge last years All Ireland semi final defeat at the hands of Gailltir as they look to claim a first ever club All Ireland title with their game throwing in at 1.30pm.

Gailltír will hope to make amends for last year’s final defeat as they return to Croke Park for the second season in-a-row. The Waterford champions have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and proved too strong for last year’s winners Clonduff of Down, winning out 2-13 to 0-11.

Meanwhile, St. Rynagh’s make their first appearance in the Intermediate Final, having accounted for a stubborn Carnmore outfit, with two majors proving decisive as the game finished 2-13 to 0-13. With both teams keen to make an impression in Croker, this game promises to be a thrilling encounter.

St Rynagh's have won the Offaly Senior Camogie championship for the last three years in a row and have been Leinster Intermediate champions in 2018/2019 as well as 2019/2020.

Speaking at the launch, Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said:

“It has been thrilling to follow the dedication, commitment and skill shown by the players from all four clubs to reach this year’s AIB All-Ireland Club Championships Finals.

“The Club Championships are one of the toughest competitions to win in all of Irish sport and hold a special place in the Gaelic Games world. The Club is at the heart of our game and on March 1st these players will take to the hallowed turf of Croke Park to proudly represent their parish, friends and family on the biggest stage of all. These should be two exciting Finals and I’d encourage all fans of Gaelic Games to make the journey to Croke Park to witness this spectacle.”

Michael Green, Sponsorship Marketing Manager AIB, said:

“It is an honour for AIB to be able to support the Camogie Club Championships. The skill of the four teams competing across the Senior and Intermediate Finals are a testament to the competition, and highlight the toughness, grit and dedication required to reach this stage. It is also important to recognise the incredible supporters and communities backing these teams, and the role they have played in getting their teams to Croke Park today. AIB is delighted to show our support for Sarsfields, Slaughtneil, Gailltír and St Rynagh’s and wish them the very best of luck as they compete in the final stage of their respective grades today.”

Ticket Prices: Adults €15/£13, *U16s €5/£5

*Note for Students/Senior Citizens – Adult prices and receive €5/£5 refund on the day with sufficient ID!

Group Offer - Please complete a Group Order Form to place your order.

10 x U16s @ €50/£50 plus 2 Adult complimentary tickets

Tickets can be purchased via tickets.ie or selected Centra/SuperValu outlets nationwide.