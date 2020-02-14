Man in his 70s charged with 35 counts of indecent assault in Offaly

A man in his 70s has been charged with multiple counts of indecent assault at a location in Offaly in the early 1980s at Portlaoise court.

Noel Lee (73), Flat 21 Northleigh House, Seymour Grove, Trafford, Manchester, England, was charged with 35 counts of indecent assault, at a location in Birr, Co. Offaly, on dates between December, 1980 and August, 1981.

The accused was arrested at Dublin Airport on February 12. After being charged and cautioned the accused replied: “Not guilty.”

The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear before Cloverhill District Court on February 20 next.

Solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher, standing in for Mr Donal Farrelly, asked that the accused be put under protection while in custody, due to the nature of the charges.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the accused be separated from other inmates.