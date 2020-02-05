Forecaster warns of 'damaging gusts' as Storm Ciara approaches Ireland

A forecaster is warning that Storm Ciara could bring 'damaging gusts' with winds gusting to 130km/h possible.

In a post on Facebook, Weather Alerts Ireland states that the latest ICON EU model is shows Storm Ciara damaging gusts to Ireland.

The post states, "winds upto 130km/h possible inland in parts and exceeding this in worst coastal counties. Storm Ciara is expected to move into Ireland Sunday morning. There will be a windy period before Storm Ciara on Saturday and this will affect coastal counties with the strongest winds reaching 110-120km/h in Coastal Counties. Inland winds could reach 70-90 km/h."

In it's latest forecast for Storm Ciara, Met Eireann says that current indications suggest a very strong to near gale force and gusty southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain, as Storm Ciara tracks to the north of the country. The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day and some of the showers possibly of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.