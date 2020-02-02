Lowry finishes just outside top ten as McDowell wins Saudi International

A steady final round saw Shane Lowry finish just outside the top ten at the Saudi International as Graham McDowell held his nerve to win the event on the European Tour.

Lowry carded a final round of one under par to finish in a tie for 13th on five under for the tournament. It was another solid result for The Open champion who finished 11th in Dubai last week.

In windy conditions on the shore of the Red Sea, Graham McDowell kept his composure to shoot a level par final round to win the event on 12 under, two ahead of Dustin Johnson.