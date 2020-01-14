Penalty shootout could decide Offaly's O'Byrne Cup final with Longford

John Maughan has his winning Offaly football team could get to test their nerve in a penalty shootout in this weekend's O'Byrne Cup final.

Having seen off Westmeath in the semi-final, Offaly face old foes Longford in the pre-season tournament decider in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park this Saturday, January 18.

Longford beat an experimental Dublin by a point in their semi-final.

The game throws in at 2.45pm with Laois man Seamus Mulhare down to be the man in the middle.

The GAA has confirmed that in the event of the sides finishing level, a penalty taking competition will decide the winner.

Who's your money on?