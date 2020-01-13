Storm Brendan brings down tree on Offaly road

Offaly County Council workers have been alerted to a fallen tree between Boora Bog and Blueball on the R357 as a result of Storm Brendan.

Strong winds have caused some damage and there is a risk of fallen trees and debris on all routes as the storm tracks across the country early this afternoon.

A council crew are en route to deal with this fallen tree.

The council has said: "Please take care if out and about and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary."