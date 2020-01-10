Positive developments but issues still remain in education - Offaly TD

Independent TD and former Gaelscoil principal Carol Nolan has welcomed plans announced by the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh for the development of the first, comprehensive Irish-medium education policy.

Deputy Nolan also went on to say that while the Minister’s commitment to increase incentives aimed at attracting students from Gaeltacht areas to teaching is important; considerable work remains to be done in terms of offering continuity of Irish-medium education from primary to second level.

“I want to acknowledge the genuine efforts that are being made here with respect to the promotion and resourcing of Irish language education.

"Indeed, the development of this education policy is something that many of us who are passionate Irish speakers and who care deeply about the future of the language have been calling for over the course of the last number of years.

"That being said I also think is vital to recognise that any expansion of gaelscoileanna must happen as part of a twin-track approach to increase the availability of Gaelcholaistí.

"The lack of options, in terms of the continuity of Irish language education from primary to secondary level, is something that we have had a particular difficulty with here in Offaly. We have three fantastic Gaelscoileanna with excellent staff in Birr, Tullamore and Edenderry but the nearest Gaelcholaiste or An Aonad Lán-Ghaeilge is in Athlone or Portlaoise.

"That distance is simply not a viable option for very many parents who would otherwise dearly love to have their children continue in Irish language education at second level.

"As I understand it, the new policy announced by the Minister will be overseen by an inter-departmental steering committee and supported by an advisory committee comprised of relevant stakeholders.

"It is crucial that this steering committee address this deficit in continuity as a matter of priority if the policy is to offer genuine and meaningful options for a comprehensive Irish language education to all parents who would like cherish its availability,” concluded Deputy Nolan.