Offaly TD brands RIC event 'injury heaped on top of insult'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, to call off the proposed State commemoration for members of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) who were killed during the War of Independence.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as outrage and political condemnation of the decision continues to grow, with mayors from across the country saying they will not attend any events linked to the RIC commemoration, including Offaly Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond.

“The sense of anger and bewilderment being generated by this Fine Gael led government’s insistence on honouring the Royal Irish Constabulary is actually palpable," Deputy Nolan said.

"Ordinary people are quite frankly disgusted. They cannot comprehend the level of political blindness that is at work here.

"For very many people this is an act of historical vandalism to the memory of those who suffered and died at the hands of the RIC when they supported the work of the notorious Black and Tans during our War of Independence.

"It is simply not credible for Minister Flanagan to go on absurdly insisting that this is not about the Black and Tans; as if they could somehow be airbrushed from the historical narrative.

"I genuinely feel that Fine Gael and this government have no idea of the hurt they are causing.

"This entire fiasco has provided a very clear window into the absolute arrogance of Fine Gael who now seem to think that they can simply trample all over the history and sacrifice of our own people.

"The people are outraged for very good reason and I for one completely support them on this. The fact that Minister Flanagan and the Taoiseach are confused by this outrage only serves to highlight how they disconnected they have become, not only from the past, but also from the present,” concluded Deputy Nolan.