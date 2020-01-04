Good day for Offaly as all three teams in action register wins

It might just be the first Saturday of the New Year but it was a good one for Offaly as all three teams in action registered victories.

In Faithful Fields, the Offaly Senior Footballers qualified for the semi-final of the O'Byrne Cup with a 2-12 to 1-7 win over Wexford. Offaly led by 2-6 to 1-4 at the break and closed out the game in the second-half. They will face Westmeath in the semi-final next weekend.

In Birr, the Offaly Senior Hurlers scored an impressive eight goals as they saw off Meath in the Kehoe Cup sem-final. At the end of an incredibly high scoring first-half in St Brendan's Park, Offaly led 5-10 to 2-11 and they added three more after the restart to run out 8-18 to 3-18 winners.

Meanwhile in the U-20 Liam O'Connor Cup First Round in Walsh Island, Offaly defeated Wicklow by 4-10 to 0-12.