WATCH: Shoppers evacuated as fire breaks out at shopping centre in Midlands

A fire broke out at a shopping centre in the Midlands earlier today, Friday January 3, leading to the evacuation of the entire centre.

The fire is reported to have taken place earlier this afternoon in the Longford Shopping Centre, but it is thought to have been confined to just the one store. Members of County Longford Fire and rescue service were called to the scene of the fire and subsequently extinguished the blaze.

A source confirmed to the Leader that although the centre was evacuated for one hour, the shop in question and the centre has now been reopened.