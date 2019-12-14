Freezing temperatures and wintry showers in Ireland weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow

The weather forecast for Ireland for tonight and tomorrow has freezing temperatures and wintry showers with a Status Yellow Weather Forecast in place for the entire country.

The Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland warns of wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with localised accumulations, especially on high ground, and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. The warning is in place until 11am on Sunday morning.

The weather forecast for tonight from Met Eireann is for it to be cold with further wintry showers. The showers will become confined to the northwest as the night goes on and good clear spells will develop. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with icy stretches forming on roads and footpaths. Breezy on southwest coasts but otherwise winds will be mostly light.

The weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the day to start dry, clear and frosty in most areas on Sunday morning. Showers will develop in the southwest later in the morning and these will gradually spread eastwards during the afternoon. Some of the showers will be wintry again. Highest temperatures will range from 3 degrees in the north to 7 in the south. Winds will stay light in most areas but it will become windy in the southwest with westerly gales along the coast later.

Cold with wintry showers tonight and icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Along coasts it will be breezy at times but otherwise winds will be light. Lowest temperatures of -3 degrees. pic.twitter.com/x206KSIS05 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 14, 2019

Showers will continue on Sunday night, with a few wintry falls, mainly in Ulster. Long clear spells will also occur. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a widespread frost and icy patches. Light or moderate southwest winds will be strong and gusty at times near some coasts.