Offaly student presented with national engineering award

Gallen Community School has passed on massive congratulations to former student Jack Buckley after he picked up a national engineering award.

Jack was pictured with his teacher Mr Doyle after he was announced as the winner of the Best Ordinary Level Leaving Certificate Engineering Project for 2019 by the Engineering Technology Teachers' Association.

"It is a fantastic achievement to be selected in first place in Ireland. Well done to both Jack and Mr Doyle from all in Gallen Community School," the school said.