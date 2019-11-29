Dublin's 5-in-a-row champions will begin 2020 campaign in Offaly

Dublin's all-conquering five-in-a-row All-Ireland champion footballers will begin their quest for six in Tullamore's O'Connor Park.

The home of Offaly GAA will turn to a sea of blue on the weekend of May 23/24 as Jim Gavin's men take on our Midland rivals Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Football Quarter-Final.

Although often criticised for having an effective home advantage for much of the championship, Dublin have become used to the road in the last four season.

They beat Laois in Nowlan Park in 2016 and saw off Carlow, Wicklow and Louth in O'Moore Park in Portlaoise over the last three seasons.

Westmeath will be disappointed the game won't take place in Cusack Park in Mullingar but the Leinster Council insisted its 11,000 capacity was not big enough. O'Connor Park can handle a crowd of around 19,000, a capacity that may well be tested when the Boys in Blue roll into town.

The Offaly senior footballers will play Carlow in the preliminary round of the 2020 Leinster Football Championship. The winners of Offaly v Carlow will face Kildare at the quarter-final stage.