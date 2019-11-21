REVEALED: When Social Welfare payments will be made this Christmas

The dates have been revealed for Social Welfare Payments for Christmas.

The Christmas Payment will be paid to over 1.2 million social welfare recipients in the first week of December (week commencing Monday 2 December), with payments totalling €279.4 million being made to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, lone parents, long-term unemployed people and many other recipients.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty today said: “Last year, I was particularly pleased to announce the restoration of the additional Christmas Payment at a rate of 100%. I am very happy that despite the current climate of uncertainty generated by Brexit, the Christmas Payment will again be paid at a rate of 100% this year.

“This payment recognises the seasonal needs of people who are long-term financially dependent on their social welfare payment for all or most of their income, such as pensioners, people with disabilities and carers. This payment will help those people meet the extra expenses incurred over the Christmas period as well as provide an additional boost for local economies.”