Overturned truck closes part of M7 amid traffic chaos

Commuters are reporting standstill traffic on the M7 as authorities deal with an overturned truck.

The motorway is closed northbound between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J16 Portlaoise East due to the overturned truck.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that "it’s slow now on approach to J17 on the M7 itself and on the N77 from the Abbeyleix side. There are delays too exiting at J18 into Portlaoise on the Mountrath Rd."

Caution is advised on approach for all motorists. The road could remain closed for a number of hours.