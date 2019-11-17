WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Cold Weather Warning as temperatures set to plummet

Met Éireann has issued a Cold Weather Warning as temperatures are set to drop tonight bringing severe frost overnight on Sunday.

The forecaster says the Status Yellow low temperature warning will apply to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary.

Met Éireann says it will be very cold on Sunday night into Monday morning. The forecaster expects minimum air temperatures to range -2 to -4 degrees degrees. Widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches.

The warning is valid from 8pm Sunday, November 17 to 9am on Monday, November 18. The warning was issued at 11am on Sunday. More below tweet.