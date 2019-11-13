Stunning house linked to Bronte sisters for sale in Offaly
A Georgian house once home to famed author of Jane Eyre, Charlotte Bronte, is up for sale in Banagher.
It is a little known fact that she once lived in Banagher with her husband, Arthur Bell Nicholls, briefly staying in this beautiful house, which is now run as a guesthouse.
Charlotte’s Way is a beautifully refurbished 17th Century Georgian rectory on one-acre of manicured gardens with a selection of stables, walled in an orchard.
This fine house is situated in a commanding position on Banagher Hill overlooking the town and offering splendid views of the surrounding countryside down to the River Shannon.
The property is suitable for both a guest house and family accommodation offering seven en-suite bedrooms.
An extensive refurbishment has been carried out on the whole property and the accommodation is laid out over three floors with a loft conversion. The interior has wonderful period features including cornicing and ceiling roses, cast iron fireplaces, high ceilings throughout.
The price is available only on application.
