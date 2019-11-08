Edenderry chamber wants town to 'surf green wave'

Edenderry’s Chamber of Commerce says it has identified real opportunities for Edenderry businesses and industry to surf 'the green wave' in Ireland. They are hosting an event exploring these opportunities on November 21.

"Saving on costs in the long term is essential for successful businesses and for homeowners alike, we will all

face the inevitable Carbon Tax and it is coming sooner than you think," they said.

"2020 will see the introduction of the Carbon Tax and for businesses, this could mean thousands of additional taxes being paid annually for not doing something about renewable energy. Changing your business to allow for up to 20% renewables can

be offset against the carbon tax.

Christine Traynor, Chairperson for the Chamber said: "According to latest research published on November 1 by iReach Insights Limited, 6 in 10 adults in Ireland (60%) think that time is running out to save the planet and 77% of us believe we all must be prepared to make some sacrifices to lifestyles in order to stop global warming.

"These are stark figures” however “no matter how little a change you can make, make it today, it is that combination of all these changes that will have the biggest impact."

On Tuesday, November 21, John Quinn will be the keynote speaker at a special business breakfast event at Larkin's Bistro hosted by Edenderry Chamber of Commerce.

Chairperson of the Chamber, Christine Traynor said: “I am delighted to welcome to Edenderry an extraordinary entrepreneur, John Quinn. He is a winner of international innovation awards, an inventor, an entrepreneur and founder of Photonomi Global Group.

As a serial entrepreneur in disruptive technology start-ups, having leadership roles in over 10 Blue Chip start-ups over the last 23 years, John has been recognised by the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, the UK Business Innovation Awards and several international innovation awards in semiconductor and nanotechnology.

His claim to fame in the early 90s was the fact he was technology-lead for the conversion of Microsoft from floppy disc to CD-ROM for the release of Windows 95. He then worked for lengthy periods abroad, including Germany, the Far East, and the United States with companies like British Telecom, Hitachi-Maxell Europe, PIONEER Japan, JVC Europe, KAO Corp Japan.

He also sits on numerous policy, technical and governmental boards on business and innovation and is a regular guest speaker on entrepreneurship.

Being passionate about renewable energy and breakthrough technology applications to help solve future resource and sustainability challenges. Quinn's daylight power firm Photonomi - which is backed by former ESB boss Padraig McManus - is in talks with housebuilders and industry about deals to install "home daylight power systems” supplying a combination of heating and power with the added bonus of electric car charging.

“John can offer an insight into the self-employed, big and small businesses and those starting up their own business – we know the challenges being faced by the business people who get out and take the risks to become successful. We have had a very successful year in Edenderry and this event is yet another opportunity for businesses to get together, to network and to show their support for the local community,” Christine said.

"We look forward to welcoming our members and those who are interested in becoming members on November 21.”

The Future of Renewable Energy and the Edenderry Go Green event takes place from 7.30am to 9am at Larkin's Bistro, Edenderry, on November 21.

See www.edenderrychamber.ie for more.