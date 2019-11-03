BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child found dead in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested after a child was found dead in Limerick city this Sunday.

The child, who is believed to have sustained a number of injuries, was found at a house in the Ballynanty area of the city this Sunday evening.

The scene has since been sealed off, and the State Pathologists Office has been informed and the Garda Technical Bureau have been alerted.

Gardaí are treating the child's death as suspicious and the man in custody is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.