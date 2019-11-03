Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for it to be unsettled for much of the week with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees for much of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for fog to slowly clear during the morning and it will be mostly cloudy in the east for the day with outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times. Cloud will break in the west and it will become largely dry here. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. It will become blustery in the afternoon with fresh and gusty northerly winds.

Through Monday night, the showery rain will gradually clear eastwards. Clearer weather will follow from the west. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to start off mainly dry with some sunny spells over the eastern half of the country. It will be cloudier further west with rain developing and then spreading eastwards across the country. The rain will clear on Wednesday night and showers will develop in the west later in the night. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate southerly breezes. The night will be cold with frost in places, especially in the east.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days is available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/aUhnY93GlZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 3, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be quite cold with some bright spells and with showers in many areas, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate northerly breezes. The showers will continue on Thursday night, but will begin to clear overnight.

On Friday, any remaining showers will clear to the east. The rest of the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. Friday night will be cold with frost in many areas.

The weather will be unsettled next weekend with rain or showers at times.