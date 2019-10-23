Artists to conduct research project at Lough Boora

Two artists have been commissioned to carry out a research project at Lough Boora Sculpture Park in Offaly.

The Arts Office, in consultation with Lough Boora Sculpture Park Committee, put in place a tender process to commission an artist research project for the park in recent months.

The funding for the project comes from the Creative Ireland budget.

The artists commissioned were Tim Collins and Reiko Collins from Scotland, who are environmental artists both with extensive experience working on land art projects with strong community connections working in America and Scotland.

The intention of the project will be to reveal a detailed depiction of place, people, buildings, objects, flora and fauna, existing within it and surrounding it, and which are indivisible from all aspects of daily life, in collaboration with all stakeholders of the Sculpture Park.

The artists are conducting research in consultation with stakeholders of the sculpture park which includes walk and talks and will host a small seminar at the end of the research.