Date revealed for final decision on massive new shopping centre in Tullamore

A decision from Offaly County Council on whether or not to grant planning permission for a massive new shopping centre in Tullamore is now due in early December.

The proposed €20 million Riverside Centre, which would create close to 250 jobs in the town and a further 100 during construction, would be built on the old Coens site on the Church Road and would be directly across from the newly opened Lidl store.

If given the go ahead, it would include a shopping centre, residential units, a cinema, restaurants and cafés if given the go-ahead.

It would be built in five separate blocks on the massive site which extends all the way behind the existing Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre on the Church Road.

Block A would be on the site of a former car dealership on the Church Road and would be a two-storey retail unit.

Block B would back on to the current Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre and would be a two/three storey retail unit with cafe/restaurant and apartments. Block C would be a large single storey retail building with Block D housing a cinema. Finally Block E would again be a single storey building with attached garden centre.

The initial application was lodged by Grapemont Limited in March of this year but further information was requested by Offaly County Council. The local authority raised a number of concerns including that the new development, along with other developments in the area, 'could divert substantial economic activity from the central retail area and would therefore seriously injure the vitality and viability of Tullamore Town Centre Retail Area'.

It also says that a town the size of Tullamore 'cannot sustain two cinemas'.

Those concerns have now been addressed by the developers with the submission of the requested further information and a decision from Offaly Council is officially due on December 11 of this year.

