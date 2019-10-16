Offaly Express website smashes through 10 million page views already in 2019

The incredible growth of the Offaly Express website as the leading resource for news in the county continues unabated.

Latest figures for the website show that it has generated more than 10 million page views already in 2019. Included in those figures are a run of six straight months with over one million page views.

The website has also had over 3.2 million users since the start of the year.

The Offaly Express website offers a fresh mix of news, sport, lifestyle and more while also taking a look at the lighter side of life in the county and local achievements.

Justin Kelly, the newly appointed Digital Editor of the Offaly Express, commented: "We are constantly exploring and embracing the opportunities digital journalism provides for local titles like the Offaly Express.

"That vision has struck a chord with our readers and we're delighted to create content that they continue to engage with. We thank them for their continued support.

"The way we see it, it is onwards and upwards for local journalism in the digital sphere - these figures are certainly testament to that."

