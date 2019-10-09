Threats to kill and assaults on the rise in Offaly

Threats to kill, assaults and burglaries are amongst the crimes to have seen an increase in Offaly in the third quarter of 2019, according to new figures.

The figures were revealed at a public policing meeting in Garryhinch, just outside Portarlington, on Monday night last, October 7.

It was revealed that crimes against the person or assaults increased in the county as a whole in the last three months.

While Tullamore Garda Station had recorded 22 fewer crimes of this nature in comparison with the same period last year, 33 instead of 55, Birr Garda Station notched a considerable increase.

The number of crimes against the person recorded in Birr in the same period increased by 39 to 65.

Six cases of threats to kill were also recorded in the county in the last three months to the end of September this year. There are also two recorded cases of aggravated burglary under investigation from the third quarter of the year compared to ero in the same period last year.

Massive increases in burglaries and property crimes were recorded at both Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations. It is worth noting that crimes from Edenderry are factored into the Tullamore Garda Station figures.

Almost 230 property-related crimes were recorded in Tullamore in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 74 on the same period last year.

Birr too saw an increase here with an increase of 31 such crimes in the third quarter of this year, 40 in 2018 to 71 this year.

Research revealed recently showed that there have been 8,000 cases of burglary in Laois and Offaly over the last ten years from 2009.

Burglaries have increased by 44% with 59 recorded in Offaly from July to the end of September. That compares to 41 last year. There were also six robberies or muggings from people compared to none last year over the same three-month period.

Eight cars were stolen in those three months, the same number recorded in the same period in 2018.

Figures recorded from now on will be as part of the new Laois/Offaly/Kildare Garda Division which was announced as part of a shake-up by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Commissioner Harris has insisted rural policing will be bolstered and not negatively impacted by the changes which saw the broadening of some Garda regions and a reduction in the number of Garda divisions across the country.