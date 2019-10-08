Family of Offaly deceased organ donor attend commemoration service

An Offaly organ donor's family were among the huge turnout at the Irish Kidney Association's service of remembrance and thanksgiving to commemorate organ donors at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Dublin 9 on Saturday, October 5.

It was attended by a congregation of close to 2,000. Taking part in the ecumenical service were courageous families of deceased organ donors and living donors and grateful transplant recipients of heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas and bone marrow.

Also attending the service were members of the wider organ donation and transplant community, including donor and transplant coordinators and medical, surgical and nursing staff.

In attendance from Offaly were the family members of deceased donor Michelle Kavanagh from Tullamore who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 37.

Her mother Nancy, a kidney transplant recipient herself, attended with her daughter Maria, granddaughter Alisha and niece Kathleen.

This symbolic service is a mixture of sadness and joy for the families of organ donors and transplant recipients alike. For many donor families this unique service has become an anniversary to both remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to honour and give thanks for the wonderful ‘gift of life’ they have received.

Brian and Patricia Tinsley, from Newbridge, the parents of campaigner Orla Tinsley, whose RTÉ documentary ‘Orla Tinsley - Warrior’ led to a surge of over 7,000 requests for donor cards after it was aired in September 2018, attended the service.

Patricia carried the ‘Book of Remembrance’ to the altar. The Annual Service, which is now in its 34th year, also marks the anniversary of the production of the ‘Book of Remembrance’. This ‘Roll of Honour’ has been an integral part of the Service since its inception with the names of organ and tissue donors inscribed by calligrapher Annette Daly from Glenageary, Co Dublin.

Garda Andrew Flood (age 22) who had his passing out ceremony at Garda Síochána College in Templemore in 2018, and who is now stationed at Ronanstown Garda Station in Dublin, took part in the opening procession by bringing the cross to the altar.

His father, Eddie Flood from Killucan, near Mullingar, Co Westmeath, underwent a deceased donor kidney transplant eight years ago. Eddie is the current Irish Kidney Association’s Honorary National Treasurer. Also taking part in the opening procession was Grainne and Conor Wyse from Lanesborough, Longford whose brother Ruairi (37) saved five people’s lives through organ donation after he suffered a fatal aneurysm.

Other symbolic moments in the Service included processions involving organ donor families together with organ transplant recipients bringing gifts to the altar.

For organ donor cards Freetext DONOR to 50050 or visit website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card. You can also download the IKA’s digital organ donor card on your smartphone. Your wishes to be an organ donor can also be included on the new format driving licence which is indicated on the back of the card by code 115.