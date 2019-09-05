Offaly student's painting wows judges in national competition

Somtochukwu Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a 15-year old pupil at Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore was amongst those who achieved success in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The Offaly student received a Certificate of Commendation in Category B of the Competition for his artwork entitled 'Dream Of An Education'.'

The piece was admired by adjudicator Eoin Butler when it went for judging earlier this year.

Some 219 students from the county were amongst those from all parts of Ireland who took part in this year’s competition.