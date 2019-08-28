Planning sought for new housing development in Offaly village

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for a housing development in Clonbullogue.

The developer plans to demolish an existing commercial garage and associated services in the North Offaly village.

Permission was initially granted last year for the construction of five dormer style houses to include four semi-detached homes and one detached property on the site.

Christopher Behan has now applied to Offaly County Council to build eight new homes on the site.

This new development would consist of four end-terrace and four mid-terrace houses.

OCC will now consider the proposal before making a decision in the coming months.

