Midlands fashionistas turn on the style at Dublin Horse Show

Midland's fashionistas Charlotte Lucas and Denise Carey turned on the style at this year's Dublin Horse Show at the RDS as the duo teamed up to highlight each other's incredible talent.

The ladies, joined by their good friend, Wellness Coach Caroline Seale, wore looks from Charlotte's stunning Next Day collection which were beautifully complemented by hats from Denise's gifted hands.

Charlotte came to national attention earlier this year when she was nominated as One-To-Watch at the Irish Fashion Innovation Awards, with some of her beautiful creations among those taken to the catwalk at the tenth anniversary of the prestigious industry event in Galway.

Milliner Denise had the honour of her Deora De headpiece being chosen for exhibition at London Hat Week back in April.

More recently, Denise had reason to celebrate once again when she received the news that another of her fab pieces - Suantraí Na Mara (Lullaby of the Sea) - was chosen in the Top 10 by an international jury in the International Hat competition, Summer Chic, organised by Palma Hat Week, which ran from August 3 to August 9.

You can follow Charlotte and Denise on Instagram at charlottelucasstyle and denisecaseydesign respectively.