Over 300 children in the midlands are actively awaiting to see a social worker

A monthly report drafted from Tusla, shows that over 300 children in the Midlands are currently waiting to see a social worker.

The report also states that the amount of children in the midlands region being placed into care has marginally risen in the first 5 months of this year, compared to last years reports, which now currently stands at 382.

The Performance and Activity Data shows approximately that 333 children in the Midlands are waiting to see a social worker.

A further 48 are awaiting to be allocated to a social worker.

285 children received a referral for general protection and welfare concerns, whereas 35 are deemed high priority cases.

At present, across the midlands 266 children are in foster care, 98 of which are being cared for by relatives, and 15 are actively in residential care.