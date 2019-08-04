Offaly woman wins 'Friday Most Stylish' at Galway Races

38 weeks pregnant Áine Malone from Edenderry, Co. Offaly was announced as the winner of ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ sponsored by Athlone Towncentre at this year’s Galway Races.

Wearing a maternity dress from Asos, Áine elevated her look with shoes from Ted Baker and a handbag from Dune.

She completed her race going outfit with a colourful feather headpiece designed and made by local Edenderry Milliner Teresa Nugent.

The easy elegance of her outfit perfectly complemented the Friday Summer evening racing vibes in Ballybrit.

One of the key reasons Áine was chosen as winner of the Style Competition was how she created a wholly individual look incorporating pieces from high street stores and local designers available also in independent boutiques which is reflective of the offerings the variety of retailers housed in Athlone Town centre provide.

37-year-old Áine takes home the biggest Prize Fund on offer for the competition yet, which is worth in excess of €3,000.

She has won a €1,500 Athlone Town centre shopping spree, a two night luxury hotel & spa break at Sheraton Athlone Hotel, an Emporio Armani Watch courtesy of Fields The Jeweller and bespoke head piece created by Milliner Suzie Mahony plus racing hat hire for the year.

Speaking about her delight at being announced as winner of ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ sponsored by Athlone Towncentre secondary school teacher, Áine said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won Athlone Towncentre’s ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’! I decided to come for a day to enjoy the Galway Races with my friends."

"I only received my outfit on Wednesday from ASOS! I then went to Milliner Teresa Nugent yesterday to see if I could get a headpiece from her that matched the dress. I’m also wearing jewellery which belonged to my mother. She passed in February of this year and I know she was watching over me today.”