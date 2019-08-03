Level of dog ownership dropping dramatically in Offaly

The level of dog ownership has dropped dramatically in the last ten years according to statistics from the Department of Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development.

According to the statistics, the issuing of dog licences peaked in 2008 in Offaly at 4,356, up from 1,872 in 2001.

However the issuing of dog licences has declined steadily since 2018 and dropped to 2,491 in 2014 before rising over the next four years to 2,826 in 2018.