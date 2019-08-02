Offaly Clubs invited to apply for Club Development Grant Scheme

Offaly Sports Partnership has announced details of its 2019 club development grant scheme. This scheme aims to: -

Support the establishment of new clubs

Support club planning

Support coach development

Support initiatives to increase the participation of women and girls in sport in keeping with our commitment to the Federation of Irish Sports 20 x 20 campaign



Applications will be accepted from sports clubs based in Offaly who are affiliated to a National Governing Body of Sport recognised by Sport Ireland. Applicants must be members of the Offaly Public Participation Network; or undertake to join the Offaly Public Participation Network if their application is successful.

Applications should be made electronically; and should be submitted by email to be received no later than 12 noon on Monday, 15th September 2019. Please read the criteria and guidelines for the club development grant scheme carefully before making an application

Application forms can be requested from Offaly Sports Partnership on 057 93 57462 or by email to clubdevelopmentgrants@offalycoco.ie. Alternatively, application forms can be downloaded from the Offaly Sports Partnership website here.

It is a condition of the grant scheme that any promotion / publicity related to the activity approved for funding should positively acknowledge the support received from Offaly Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland. In the case of women in sport initiatives, the 20 x 20 campaign should also be positively acknowledged

Offaly Sports Partnership is a sub committee of Offaly County Council. It is core funded by Sport Ireland and hosted by the Community and Culture section of Offaly County Council

For more information on the work of Offaly Sports Partnership, check out www.offalysports.ie, follow us on our social media platforms/OffalySportsPartnership, email us on sports@offalycoco.ie or call us on 057 93 57462