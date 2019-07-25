Offaly councillors seek 'urgent meeting' with Minister over decision on West Offaly Power Station

The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Peter Ormond, called a special briefing meeting for members on Tuesday.

The objective and urgency of the meeting was to outline and brief members on the detail and implications of the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for the redevelopment of West Offaly Power Station at Shannonbridge.

Cllr. Ormond stated: “This decision is another blow to Bord na Móna and ESB workers in the Midlands who have seen their livelihoods decimated bit by bit. The speed at which plants are closing and jobs are being lost is completely disproportionate to any investment in the region and the Midlands will be left behind”.

The members of Offaly County Council called on the Government to come forward with proposals aimed at securing local jobs and provide sufficient funds to support the local communities affected by this decision.

It was agreed by all members present that an urgent meeting be sought with Minister Richard Bruton and relevant stakeholders at the earliest opportunity.