Up to 20,000 expected for Shane Lowry homecoming this evening in Clara

Details have been confirmed for Shane Lowry's Open Championship homecoming in his native Clara.

Co-ordinated by Clara GAA and Offaly County Council, the event gets underway at 6pm this evening and is expected to welcome up to 20,000 people to the town. Anyone going to the event is urged to get there early as traffic restrictions will be in place.

Shane has been celebrating in Antrim and Dublin since his win on Sunday at Portrush but is now set to bring the party home with joyous scenes expected.

RTE's Des Cahill will be the MC on the night while Galway Girl singer and fellow Offaly man Mundy will rock the crowd at the Clara field.

MORE TO WATCH: Relive the unforgettable and emotional closing moments of Shane Lowry's historic victory at The Open

Noted impressionist Conor Moore will also entertain those gathered while Shane himself will present the Claret Jug to the crowd and make a speech.

It's expected crowds will gather early to soak up the carnival atmosphere in the town.

Traffic restrictions will be in place with people urged to follow the instructions of stewards and Gardai.