WATCH: Brilliant rendition of the Offaly Rover rings out at The Open Championship to celebrate Shane Lowry's win

There were a lot of very happy Offaly people at The Open Championship today to watch Shane Lowry win his first Major with six shots to spare over the field.

After the Offaly man had raised the Claret Jug, this very happy bunch (and there are some very familiar faces) gave a brilliant rendition of the Offaly Rover in the rain in Portrush. It's enough to bring a tear to the eye.....

The Offaly Rover in honour of @ShaneLowryGolf at Portrush pic.twitter.com/FELIBSxnPT — Brendan Minnock (@BrendanMinnock) July 21, 2019

