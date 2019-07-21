WATCH: The amazing moment Shane Lowry sealed The Open Championship title

Shane Lowry has won The Open Championship title at Royal Portrush.

He finished six shots ahead of his nearest challenger, and this is the moment the Offaly man sealed the victory.