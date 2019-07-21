WATCH: The scenes at Esker Hills Golf Club as their clubman Shane Lowry wins The Open
All you need to know is that the new Open Champion Shane Lowry learned his trade at Esker Hills Golf Club outside Tullamore and after that we will let the video speak for itself.
Shane Lowry learned the game at Esker Hills Golf Club. This was scene there when he became an Open champion. pic.twitter.com/cE69ItuKns— Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 21, 2019
