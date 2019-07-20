Driver in Midlands arrested and charged for driving at excessive speed in treacherous conditions
A driver in the Midlands has been arrested and charged by Gardai after being caught driving at excessive speed in the Midlands.
Longford Roads Policing Unit caught the motorist driving at 116kph in a 50kph zone. At the time there was heavy rain and a lot of surface water on the road.
The motorist was arrested an charged with Dangerous Driving with a court date to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 116km in a 50km zone, heavy rain and a lot of surface water at the time. Suspect was arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where he was charged with Dangerous Driving. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/95lTjQPJop— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 20, 2019
