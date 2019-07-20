Driver in Midlands arrested and charged for driving at excessive speed in treacherous conditions

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A driver in the Midlands has been arrested and charged by Gardai after being caught driving at excessive speed in the Midlands.

Longford Roads Policing Unit caught the motorist driving at 116kph in a 50kph zone. At the time there was heavy rain and a lot of surface water on the road.

The motorist was arrested an charged with Dangerous Driving with a court date to follow.