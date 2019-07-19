Expect considerable traffic disruption in Tullamore this evening as Laois and Dublin fans descend on the town

Serious traffic disruption is to be expected in Tullamore this evening as the Leinster U-20 Football Final is being played in O'Connor Park.

Laois take on Dublin in the final which throws in at 7.30pm but supporters from both counties are being urged to avoid the centre of town as they head to the game.

Continuing major road works in Tullamore for the streetscape works mean that High Street is still one way out of the town and Laois fans in particular who are heading to Tullamore, who would usually go through the centre of the town, are being urged to use the bypass and approach O'Connor Park from the hospital side.

A big crowd from Laois is expected to attend the game as they look to win their first Leinster title at the grade, which used to be Under 21, since 2007. Dublin will be looking to win back the title they won from 2014 to 2017 before they lost to Kildare in last year's decider.