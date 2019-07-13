Gardai appeal for witnesses as man charged following series of assaults on women in Dublin

Gardaí arrested a non-Irish national, a man aged in his 50s, following a number of reported assaults on females that occurred in the Connolly Station area that morning.

The male was arrested on Wednesday at the Museum Luas stop, Stoneybatter. He was charged and appeared in court yesterday following a period of detention at Store Street Garda Station.

Gardai believe this man may have been involved in other similar assault incidents on the morning of July 10 in the Connolly Train Station area or on a LUAS Tram.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or any potential victims of an assault on the morning of 10th July 2019 to contact Gardaí in Store Street at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.