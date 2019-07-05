Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen seriously ill in hospital

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is seriously ill in hospital, according to sources.

It's understood he was hospitalised in Dublin on Thursday night, July 4.

The Clara man has suffered some ill health in recent months and was previously hospitalised for a number of days in late April of this year.

At that time, Mr Cowen was attending an Oireachtas golf society event at Lahinch when he became unwell and was brought to hospital by ambulance.

More as we get it...